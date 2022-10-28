Clyde King

I was speaking to a colleague this week about family history.
He said he had some relatives who once owned an avocado plantation confiscated by the Cuban government under Fidel Castro. He said that if the communist government ever fell, his family might get the land back. I advised him to get a better retirement plan.
But our conversation got me to thinking about the mysteries and legends most families have in their histories.
My family research has turned up one mystery and one legend.
The mystery involves my great grandmother, who was born in 1859, in Lamar County, Texas. The 1860 census, taken the first week in June, shows that her father was a 26‑year‑old farmer with a year‑old daughter, Julia. A story persists, however, that the father died before Julia was born, and she recalled a number of parents bringing their children to her to have her breathe on them.
There was a folk belief that a person who had never set eyes on their father could, by breathing upon an individual, cure that person of certain ailments. Julia was called upon to effect such cures.
The mystery is what happened to her father. Some Texans went back to the states from which they had migrated to fight in the Civil War, which was starting at the time, so a battle death may have been his fate.
The family legend concerns my grandfather’s brother. He was born in 1890 in Gorman, Texas, and was given the name Carl. But his World War I draft card says his name is Joe and that he was born in Whitney, Texas. He stayed out of that war as he was blind in his right eye.
The draft card was dated June 1917 in Chandler, Ariz., and in the days before Social Security numbers I guess people could just change their names.
“Joe” ended up migrating to the California-Nevada line during the Roaring 20s, and local folks whispered that he had killed a man in Texas.
He was described as a big, tough guy who people assumed had lost his eye in a fight. He worked as a bodyguard and bouncer in a bar in Truckee, Calif., later becoming a partner in that establishment. He also ran a speakeasy in Homewood, Calif., called the Squirrel Inn and made bootleg whiskey at his “goat ranch” nearby.
Historians claim King either won the money to buy land, or won the land on the shores of Lake Tahoe in a poker game.
Eventually, he developed the land into a resort town called Kings Beach, Calif.
King eventually built a large shopping center in the heart of town near the beach, which included a grocery store, beauty parlor, movie theater, meat market, and pharmacy.
The North Tahoe Business Association held the Joe King Poker Tournament for a few years in his honor, giving the winner the title of Mayor for a Day.
