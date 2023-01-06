Clyde KIng

A team of scientists from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University has developed a new tool to help consumer and food providers to choose and produce healthier foods and influence officials to make sound public nutrition policy.
The Tufts’ food compass is a profiling system developed by the researchers at Tufts University. This compass evaluates foods across nine domains and uses a unique algorithm to determine a score between 1 and 100, out of which 100 is considered the most healthy.
To create this compass, researchers spent more than 3 years investigating over 8,000 different types of food and drinks where they examined 54 different attributes. While fruits and vegetables ranked above 85 on the compass, kale was one item that scored a perfect 100 on the compass.
The study, which was funded by millions of dollars from the National Institutes of Health, the organization that did such a not-great-job with overseeing the Covid pandemic.
The food compass has received some deserved criticism. The food ratings are curious.
Chocolate covered almonds received a score of 78 compared to ground beef’s score of 26.
Lucky Charms got a score of 60 over a whole egg fried in butter, which got a score of 29.
Pita bread got a score of 1 compared to branded cereals which got much higher scores like Cheerios (60), Frosted Mini Wheats (87) and Raisin Brand (72).
On food compass chart on a Tufts University website, watermelon is shown with a score of 100, while cheddar cheese has a score of 28, 15 points lower than Almond M&Ms.
Honey Nut Cheerios got a score of 76, compared to a 49 point score for whole milk.
In all, nearly 70 brand-named cereals from General Mills, Kellogg’s, and Post are ranked twice as high a piece of plain, whole-wheat toast. It makes you wonder if food producer funding tweaked the scientific research.
Other head-scratchers in the Tufts ‘Food Compass’ study shows ice cream is healthier than granola, bacon is better for you than couscous, and McDonald’s pancakes are better than omelets
In snack foods, potato chips got a score of 56, while sweet potato chips managed a score of 68. A grilled cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread mustered a score of 40, while a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white bread got a score of 32.
A soft taco with chicken got a score of 11 while a McDonald’s cheeseburger got a score of only 7.
A hot dog sandwich only garnered a score of 1.
