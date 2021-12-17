Funeral services for Clara Mae (Eben) McConnell, 97, of Richmond, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A detailed obituary will be published in a later edition.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
