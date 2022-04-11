Out of equal time, I would like to respond to Mayor Kevin Raines’ 267 word letter that was printed in the April 7 paper.
The citizen’s right to petition is not political trickery as Mayor Raines stated in his letter. A citizen’s right to petition their government is not opinion.
It is the rule of law and is specifically provided for in the Rosenberg city charter.
The charter gives citizens the right to petition council for future elections.
The charter does not prohibit or limit the number of times an issue can be addressed or voted on.
There is a reason for that.
The city charter and state law (Texas legislators) want to provide citizens the ability to petition their government, regardless if a vote has taken place in the past.
That is the whole point of the charter addressing this issue.
Kevin Raines can justify it any way he wants to.
The reality is he and other council members are violating the city charter and citizens’ rights to petition their government for future elections.
FYI, many things have been voted on more than once in our area.
For example, voting on whether or not area citizens wished to join the WCJC taxing district.
Across the state there have been several elections regarding the legalizing of casino gambling, and in Houston they have voted several times on the future of the Astrodome.
It should be noted that the city charter was also approved in a city election many years before the splash pad/nature center.
The splash pad and nature center do not take precedent over the city charter and the rule of law.
The right to petition our government is as American as Apple Pie.
Calling petitioners names and degrading them is Un-American.
Tim Krugh
Rosenberg
