Since my earliest memories, after Thanksgiving comes the Christmas season. December has always been magical to me. I was raised that December is Christmas time.
We decorate and light our Christmas tree, not our holiday tree. We listen to Christmas music, not holiday music. It makes no difference if I call it the Christmas season and you call it the holiday season. I¹ve grown weary of changing my words of expression to conform to someone else¹s words, nor do I ask others to change theirs.
My parents taught me right from wrong, to respect others, and to not worry about what someone else is doing. We had friends that didn¹t celebrate Christmas for their beliefs, and never once did it change what we believed nor my opinion of them.
Simply, it warms my heart to witness the happiness this season brings and it makes no difference to me how that comes about. Happiness and joy are universal and a gift to everyone.
It is my wish for you to enjoy and call what you enjoy whatever you wish. Step back, relax and be a good example to others around you. As Mother would say, when you point your finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at you.
With that being said, I had the opportunity to listen to several groups of children sharing their gift of song. As I looked around, I saw everyone enjoying it. They saw the positive and enjoyed listening to children singing. There is always that one child in the group who must be the clown and that little clown made everyone smile.
It is my wish for each of you to do some true smiling this week. Then keep on smiling because it is such an easy thing for us to do.
Becky Haas
Mayor
Richmond
