It’s understandable that some Texas parents might find certain high school and middle school library books objectionable.
Some books go over the line with sexuality and vulgarity, and belong in book stores instead of school libraries. But the idea of banning books generally isn’t a good thing. It can get out of hand really fast and turn into censorship. That’s why I liked my colleague Marquita Griffin’s column so much on Tuesday.
There was also a story this week about a mother of a Katy school district student who filed an objection to a biography about former first lady Michelle Obama by Heather E. Schwartz.
The complaint said the book “unfairly depicted Donald Trump as a bully” and gave the impression that “if you sound like a white girl you should be ashamed of yourself.”
So, the woman’s criteria for acceptable library books is based on whether she likes someone’s politics or point of view about race. That’s not how we do free speech in America.
The fact that the complaint was about Trump and political speech makes it even less credible. It’s not a stretch to say he can be a bully.
The Katy school district reviewed the complaint and correctly determined the book would not be removed, but it shows what many schools districts are up against.
Authors can express opinions and delve into controversial subjects, and it doesn’t matter if the rest of us like it or not. If we don’t like a book, we shouldn’t read it or allow our kids to read it.
We should be encouraging students to read all types of books and learn how to think critically. That life skill will serve them well and make them better citizens.
At the same time, the complaining parent is entitled to her opinions, but not to the point that she should be able to prevent students from learning about the former first lady.
Librarians are in charge of curating a wide array of books to help students learn. That includes ones about that fellow named Barack who Michelle is married to and every other president.
This incident and others in Katy and around Texas comes on the heels of a Tennessee school district last month banning “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about Nazis persecuting Jewish people during the Holocaust.
There were concerns about a nude illustration and bad language for eighth graders, which seems trivial given the historical importance the Holocaust. It’s imperative students learn about the horrors of Nazi concentration and death camps. They should also watch the movie “Schindler’s List,” which is much more graphic than “Maus.”
However, in its infinite ignorance, the McMinn County School Board voted 10-0 vote to ban “Maus.”
In the television world, we’ve also seen people call for Whoopi Goldberg to be kicked off “The View” for making offensive comments about how the Holocaust wasn’t about race.
Goldberg apologized was suspended for two weeks by ABC, but many feel her left-wing point of view is being protected while the woke mob calls for other people to be canceled.
An example is podcaster and stand-up comedian Joe Rogan, who did some controversial shows about Covid-19 and then was scrutinized about racial language in a video clip taken way out of context.
Goldberg’s comments were offensive and ignorant, but she shouldn’t have been suspended or canceled. People make mistakes (including you and me), and deserve a second chance, especially when they apologize and show humility.
I hope the lesson here for Whoopi and her co-hosts is to be more tolerant of people who have different viewpoints than they do.
When we have dialogue with people we disagree with, we tend to have a better understanding of the world and are able to get more things done. What we don’t need to be doing in schools and society is shutting people down for having an opinion and cutting them off from information.
People can digest and process what they read and hear, and then make up their own minds about what to think.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
