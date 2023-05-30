Fort Bend County Libraries’ Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene Street in Needville, presents a variety of free children’s programs in June. Families with children of all ages are invited to join in the fun and earn rewards through FBCL’s Summer Reading Challenge!
Family Story Time takes place every Wednesday and Thursday, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Each week, Family Story Time has a different theme. The schedule for June is as follows:
June 1 – NO PROGRAM
June 7 and 8 – Zoo Animals
June 14 and 15 – Play & Pretend
June 21 and 22 – Sports
June 28 and 29 – To the Beach!
The School-Age Programs -- crafts, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5 -- will take place on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. The June schedule is as follows:
June 7 – Wild Things Zoofari
June 14 – Cody Fisher Magic Show
June 21 – Meet Orion! (presented by Sugar Land Space Cowboys)
June 28 – The Aztec Princess (presented by Young Audiences of Houston Arts Partner Express Children’s Theatre)
The Middle School Programs, which take place from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays in the summer, are designed for youth entering grades 6 and up. Materials for these programs are made possibly by the Friends of the Albert George Branch Library. The schedule for June is as follows:
June 8 – Game Day
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.