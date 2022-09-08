When I was a kid, I never had a cat.
My dad was one of those men who just liked dogs, so we had several of those during my youth, but no cats.
When I got my first cat Zephyr, he was a tyke of a grey tabby, the litter runt that ended up being 15 pounds. He was a gift, one of those surprise presents that you're not sure you want.
But I was sure after a few months that Zephyr would not be my last cat, as it was evident that this was a fun animal to have.
Zephyr was a natural hunter, and was so successful in those stalking endeavors that he caused the pet door to get bolted permanently because of all the critters he would drag home in his mouth.
No man would think this animal was a wimp’s pet, as Zephyr’s body ended up with plenty of scars, and he had all sorts of wounds, including an amputated tail and a knee injury, which required surgery.
He terrorized the neighborhood dogs, since most of them became familiar with his claw-to-the-snout technique. He lived a good full life as an indoor-outdoor pet.
Unlike Zephyr, kitties sharing my home since have been mostly the indoor variety.
There was a boy cat named Taz that came as a wildling and took a long time to tame down. There was also a girl cat named Annie. She was bottle-raised. Annie may have been pound-for-pound the meanest animal I was ever around. I mean she was honey badger ornery.
My next two cats, Mary and Isabel, came as part of the betrothal package to wife Libby. Izzy was one of those cats that will sit in your lap and then bite you when tired of that activity. Mary was a Himalayan with a quiet voice and allergies to flowers and an aversion to touching humans.
After these two felines died, we got Cookie, an orange, black and white calico that likes people more than she likes other animals. Cookie likes to hear herself talk and sometimes goes around the house wailing incessantly for no good reason. I think she thinks she has another name – “Hush.”
The King household was down to this one cat when we got introduced to the county’s trap, neuter and release program.
I’ll never understand the timing, but an adult female cat showed up with the tipped ear that is an identifier of that program, but she had three kittens with her. I don’t know if she is the mother of these kittens. I was never able to trap one of the kittens, but I got the other two, a male tuxedo named Carl and another female calico named Tracy.
I think the county thinks the cats can provide for themselves, but we are the ones who end up buying the cat food for the three that now live in our flowerbeds. The untrapped kitten disappeared.
Carl and Tracy are somewhat tame and will let me pet them. The adult cat, son James calls her Mittens, is as wild as the day we met her.
