Fort Bend Seniors will host its 14th annual Fort Bend Seniors' Secret Santa this year. It's a fun holiday tradition. Gift collection began Nov. 1 and is guaranteed to put a smile on the face of a senior in your community this holiday season.
Won't you be e Santa?
Seniors will receive something often overlooked and needed - a new bath towel set. The goal is to deliver 1,400 gifts to seniors in Fort Bend and Waller counties.
Here's how you can help:
Purchase a gender neutral towel set including: bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth.
Purchase a small personal item such as a 2023 wall calendar, lotion, bar soaps, slip-proof socks, unisex bath sets, flashlight, toothbrush/toothpaste set, warm hat/gloves, or Christmas trinket. (Unisex items welcome)
Place all items in a reusable holiday themed shopping bag for easy delivery and reuse by the senior.
Deliveries to seniors begin the week after Thanksgiving with their regular meal.
You can also help by purchasing gifts from our Holiday AmazonSmile Wishlist and have them shipped directly to our office.
Deadline to drop off gifts is Wednesday, Dec. 1. You can bring your gifts to FBS Administrative Offices, 1330 Band Rd, Rosenberg, TX, Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m..
Please call ahead 281.633.7049 to arrange large drop offs
