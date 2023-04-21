Attention readers: Erick Erickson is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Terence P. Jeffrey.
"She is the first woman in history to win the 100 and 200 meters in back-to-back Olympics."
That is how USA Today summarized the performance of Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Jamaican sprinter who dominated women's track events in the COVID-delayed 2021 Olympics.
Thompson-Herah won a third gold medal in Tokyo that year as the first runner on Jamaica's 4x100 meter relay team.
In the 100-meter race, she not only won gold for the second Olympics in a row but set an Olympic record by running the race in 10.61 seconds.
That was the second-fastest 100 meters any woman has ever run in any competition, according to the Mirror. The only woman who ever ran faster was Florence Griffith-Joyner, an American, who in 1988 set the women's world record of 10.49 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
But what if Elaine Thompson-Herah had been forced to run in the men's 100-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics?
She would have finished last.
The slowest contestant in the men's 100-meter final in Tokyo was Bingtian Su of the People's Republic of China. His last-place finish was timed at 9.98 seconds -- 0.63 seconds faster than Thompson-Herah's Olympic record of 10.61 seconds in the women's final.
The swimming competition saw similar results at the Tokyo Olympics.
Emma McKeon of Australia won the 100-meter freestyle swimming race with a time of 51.96. Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the men's 100-meter freestyle with a time of 47.02. The slowest swimmer in the men's 100-meter final in Tokyo was Nandor Nemeth of Hungary, who had a time of 48.10.
Nemeth's last-place time in the men's race was 3.86 seconds faster than McKeon's winning time in the women's race.
What is the lesson here? President Joe Biden is once again exposing his radical idiocy by opposing legislation that would prevent biological men from competing in women's sports at federally funded institutions.
The House Rules Committee last week sent to the full House a bill (H.R. 734) that is called the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. As the House Committee on Education and the Workforce explained in its report on the bill, it has a simple -- and important -- purpose. It would prohibit "a recipient of federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls."
The committee's report further explained that, in the context of this legislation, "sex shall be recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."
