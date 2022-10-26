Byron York

Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state’s Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor’s race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate.
How intense is voter interest in Georgia? Just look at turnout. People are voting early in droves. Record numbers. More than ever in a midterm election. The evidence comes from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office in a weekend press release headlined, “Georgia Voters Shatter Second Presidential Turnout Record on Saturday.” In other words — more people are voting in the midterm election, at this stage of early voting, than voted in the 2020 presidential election. That is huge.
The numbers: Through Sunday, 740,615 Georgians have voted early in person. Another 76,247 have voted absentee, for a total of 816,862.
“Saturday’s total marks an astounding 159% increase from day six of 2018 midterm early voting and shattered the turnout record of day six of early voting in the 2020 presidential election by 20%,” the office said.
“Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year,” the office continued, “surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. Totals have remained within striking distance of the 2020 presidential election turnout, and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or greater during every day of early voting this week.”
Many of the early voters are black. Indeed, the group Black Voters Matter issued a press release celebrating black turnout in the first days of voting.
“Black Voters in Georgia have done it again!” the group said. “Voter turnout in Georgia reached historic highs on the first day of early voting in this midterm election, and Black Voters comprised 35% of all those who turned out to vote. ... We at Black Voters Matter never doubted the commitment of Black voters to use the ballot box to bring about change.”
About 30% of Georgia’s registered voters, and about 33% of its population as a whole, are black, meaning the black turnout in early voting is quite strong.
Of course, the numbers are remarkable in themselves.
But what makes them truly extraordinary is that Georgia’s enthusiastic turnout is coming after many Democrats, including the president of the United States, pronounced Georgia a hellhole of voter suppression in which racist authorities imposed Jim Crow-era rules in an effort to prevent thousands, or tens of thousands, or hundreds of thousands of Democrats, many of them minorities, from voting. The cause was a new voter reform law passed by the Republican-controlled Georgia legislature. Time after time, the president referred to the law as “Jim Crow.”
Did he really say that? Yes, he did. Here are eight examples:
On March 25, 2021, Biden said, “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. I mean, this is gigantic what they’re trying to do, and it cannot be sustained.”
On March 26, 2021, Biden said, “This is Jim Crow in the 21st century. It must end.”
On June 22, 2021, Biden praised Democrats in Congress for standing together “against the ongoing assault of voter suppression that represents a Jim Crow era in the 21st century.”
On July 13, 2021, Biden said, “The 21st-century Jim Crow assault is real. It’s unrelenting.”
