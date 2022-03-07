I don’t have a horse in this race but I have an opinion. I spend a good deal of time in the Kerrville area and they have a splash pad in the park along the Guadalupe River in the middle of town. Every time I drive across the bridge that overlooks the park in warm weather, that pad has children at it.
I grew up on the west side of Rosenberg in a lower income family. I got run out of a pond that was located on the south side of the Catholic church property. The priest always threatened to call the police but never did. When I was ten years old, we moved to the east side of Rosenberg, a couple of blocks from the Travis swimming pool. The swim team and little league baseball saved me from lots of mischief.
Fast forward about 20 years and they were having a public input meeting at the school administration building to discuss whether to implement a tax to finance a WCJC campus in Fort Bend County. It failed. It was a very heated exchange. At the end of the meeting, the only black person in attendance spoke. He said, “As a community, you are going to spend some money on your youth. You can decide if you want to build schools and see yellow school buses running up and down roads. OR you can build jails and see sheriff cars running up and down roads. You just need to decide which one.. His name was Dr. Pink for which Pink Elementary School is named.
Some forward thinking folks built Travis pool and the baseball park for me to enjoy and keep me off the streets. The people of Rosenberg need to pay it forward for the youth of Rosenberg and their future.
Lloyd Hartmann, DDS
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.