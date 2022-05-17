I just spent all last weekend watering my yard to keep that drought plagued grass of mine green waiting on that buyer that is gonna give me the $433,000 for my un-remodeled 1998 custom built house. Really CAD. $110,00 higher than last year and making my 2 acres go up to I believe to $126,000. Your organization is like Biden already & everybody has had enough. You make dumb excuses every year why valueS go up and in reality, you have no common sense in judgement. With all the continued support of Donald Trump, maybe he could come to Texas and straighten this out. No wait, he needs to be in Washington because I am tired of my empty pockets thanks to Sleepy Joe-cause ain't had to pay in income tax until this year. Thanks Joe. Trump please come back.
Greg Antrich
Needville
