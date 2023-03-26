Marquita Griffin

I’ve helped fellow shoppers without thought for most of my life.

Although you must be careful considering the ill-intended people slithering through the streets, I don’t mind helping a shopper find a product or pointing them in the right direction, especially if I know the store well.

One time, though, I thought a shopper asking for help was pranking me.

While looking through some products, an elderly woman made a beeline for me, and I sensed she was about to ask me a question.

I prepared myself.

The woman gently touched my arm and asked if I could point out the pharmacy.

As it was, the pharmacy stood directly in front of us. If she had ignored me and kept strolling, she would have walked right to it.

That’s why I thought I was being pranked and secretly filmed.

Right there, I told her, pointing. She squinted her eyes and followed my arm.

Where? she asked me again.

I took a few steps toward the pharmacy to show her, and that’s when she gasped.

She immediately and hurriedly apologized for wasting my time and bothering me, but I stopped her. I assured her I wasn’t irritated at all but I did confess that I thought she was pranking me.

She laughed and explained that she didn’t have her glasses with her, and that’s why she couldn’t see well — everything was blurry to her.

I believe she wasn’t familiar with the store, and the person who brought her was waiting in the car, so I asked if she needed any other help, but she politely declined.

We laughed over our meeting for a few more moments, and she went on her way, and I went on mine.

