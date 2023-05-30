“Opportunity knocking usually sounds like hard work, so most people don’t answer the door.”
– I heard it from friend and mentor Jim Chionsini as one of his "Old Italian Sayings." He likely borrowed it, but he was, among other things, a master at repackaging good advice.
- - - - - - -
An imaginary light from above formed a halo around the camera in the display case. I was in Howard Petty's Camera Shop in downtown Mount Pleasant. Many years ago.
It was a Holy Grail moment in my college-kid eyes. I never saw a used camera with its nicks and bumps. I saw only a Minolta SR-7 35 mm single-lens reflex camera at that moment. A real camera. As opposed to my mother's borrowed Kodak Brownie I was using when I first felt the magic of photography.
I thought about my first real camera last week while reading about 2023's generation of high school graduates. I'm sure many clearly envision what they want to do in life. And some will complete that journey with success.
Others may be more like me the night I walked the Mount Pleasant High School stage.
During those dark ages, graduating seniors wrapped up the school year with an obligatory counseling session with Mrs. Sanders, the sweetest and most caring teacher ever to walk the halls of MPHS. I don't remember whether she actually taught classes or was a full-time counselor. But I remember that she was always smiling, and conversations with her could make the worst day better.
"So, what are your plans after graduation, Leon," Mrs. Sanders asked. With a smile, of course.
"I've enjoyed Mr. Murray's mechanical drawing classes. I think I want to be an architect," I told her.
"Excellent choice," she replied. "Where do you plan on going to college?"
"I think I'm going to Kilgore Junior College for two years; then a four-year university after that."
"Good decision. I'm sure you will do well," Mrs. Sanders said with a pat on my hand.
High school counseling 50-plus years ago was a little more informal than it is today.
Real-world reality ruled out portions of the plan I shared with Mrs. Sanders. Minor mishaps like a couple of failed math classes. No one told me math was not my strong suit. Or that my brain may have been better wired for creative thinking, right brain stuff. I'm not sure if left brain; right brain was even a thing then. I wasn't sure I had a brain at that point in life.
