It stinks to be injured, and right now I’m in recovery mode.
I wish I had a glamorous story to tell about rock climbing, sky-diving or scoring a winning touchdown in a flag football game, but I hurt myself in a household accident.
Trust me when I say things like that can happen in an instant and when you least expect it.
My family has a cabin in the Texas Hill Country where we like to unwind and go deer hunting. We were there for a few days during Thanksgiving week, and in the process of loading up to come home.
We always bring one of those heavy ice chests to pack leftovers to take home. I put it right in front of the refrigerator, poured myself a big cup of coffee and sat down on a barstool facing the kitchen sink to talk to my wife.
We chatted for a few minutes, and I realized I needed to ask the kids a question. So, I got up off the barstool, turned to my right toward their bedroom and took three steps — and unfortunately, didn’t look down.
I’d completely forgotten about the ice chest and walked into it at full stride. My right leg rammed it just below the knee.
It made me think of the Will Ferrell line in the movie “Wedding Crashers” when he exclaims, “What an idiot!”
I have no idea what words came out of my mouth, but doubt they’d be appropriate for a family newspaper.
I fell on top of the ice chest on to my left knee, and the coffee spilled everywhere. But amazingly, I didn’t drop the mug. I just sat there for a few seconds, trying to gain my composure and process the intense pain.
I finally looked down and saw a hematoma the size of a golf ball. It looked like I’d been in a cage fight gone bad.
Other than pain and embarrassment, the rest of me seemed to be OK. So, I popped a couple of Advil, finished loading the truck and drove home.
The next few days, I seemed to be doing OK. I set a personal record when I went bowling, went on a long walk and even did a couple of gym workouts. I thought movement and getting blood flow to the leg would be best.
But over the weekend, the leg started hurting more — to the point I was limping and thought I needed to get checked out by a doctor. I didn’t think I’d broken the leg, and X-rays proved that to be correct.
The doctor told me to alternate doing ice and heat compresses, take Tylenol when needed and do some cardio exercise if I could tolerate it. So, I’ve tried that…and now it hurts more. I wouldn’t be too good at kicking field goals and kick boxing right now.
I was told the pain comes from the body reabsorbing the pocket of blood (hematoma) that was caused by the blunt trauma. The bruising has also spread down to my ankle, making the rest of my leg black and blue. It’s a gravity thing.
I did a web search on the most common household accidents, and they were things such as accidental poisoning, slips and falls, burns, choking and drowning. Those are all terrible, but drop-kicking an ice chest with your leg didn’t make the list.
I guess the lesson here is life can be fraught with peril, and danger can strike at a moment’s notice. It also helps to be aware of our surroundings and not walk into stationary objects.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
