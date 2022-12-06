CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT
In Montgomery County, Francisco Sauceda was arrested on November 9 on one count of promotion of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Sauceda’s residence, where Sauceda was located and arrested. Investigators seized multiple digital media devices to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. Sauceda admitted to ownership of the accounts and the existence of contraband material on his computer and external hard drives. This case was received from multiple National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline reports regarding the upload of child pornography to two different social media accounts.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT
In Taylor County, Hai Zhuang was arrested on November 2 on one count of trafficking of persons. The case involves allegations of trafficking a person who was previously employed at a local restaurant in Abilene. The OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit out of Austin and the Abilene Police Department assisted with the arrest.
FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT
In Bexar County, Joseph Moss was arrested on November 14 for violating the terms of his parole by changing residences without permission. Moss was previously convicted of continuous violence against family members and sentenced to two years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Moss was sentenced to two years in prison.
In Bexar County, Demond Purvis was arrested on November 2 on four counts of possession, distribution, or manufacturing of Schedule II narcotics; eight counts of possession, distribution, or manufacturing of Schedule I narcotics; and criminal conspiracy. Purvis also had an additional outstanding warrant for escape. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.
In Bexar County, Francisco Angel Martinez was arrested on November 1 on outstanding warrants for sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio assisted with the arrest.
