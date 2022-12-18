"It's a cold bowl of chili when love lets you down."
— Song lyrics from "Saddle Up the Palomino" by singer-songwriter Neil Young
- - - - -
Love can let you down in any season, but a hot bowl of Texas chili when cool weather comes back to East Texas in the Fall can also fix a plethora of problems. Possibly even a broken heart.
Granted, taking mother nature seriously is complicated when a short-sleeved shirt suffices for the annual Center Christmas parade. But if you're like me, just these cool night teasers lately mean it's chili-eating weather. So, let's get together for a bowl soon. We might even come up with something as good as that served up by the Center Optimist Club on the downtown square in the 80s.
The origin of chili con carne, better known as just chile, is debated by food historians. But according to a recent story in Southern Living magazine, many think it was popularized in San Antonio in the 1900s by the Chili Queens, a group of women who sold a spicy meat stew around the city's Military Plaza.
More important than its history, however, seems to be discussion over what you put in it.
You won't find much discussion about the spicy stew containing chili peppers, meat, and tomatoes. But from there, it's "Katy, bar the door." Everyone has their favorite recipe, which they will fearlessly defend
Those throw downs typically intensify over whether or not real chili has beans. Some, like Dennis Leggett in Joaquin, will let you know upfront, "Tell me whether you like beans in your chili and I'll tell you if we can be friends."
Polls point to Texas being the stronghold for the "no beans" bunch. But once you leave the Lone Star State, the line on beans or no beans becomes less heated.
And speaking of heat, the use of peppers is also argued. Not whether to use peppers, but what kind.
One Texan with thoughts on turning up the heat was Mr. Matt Dorsey from Morris County up in Northeast Texas. He was a chili connoisseur.
"Eating chili is like riding a bicycle," Mr. Dorsey used to say. "It may be true that once you learn how, you might never forget, but it's also true that you had better keep in practice or you're going to suffer a lot of pain from either activity as you grow older."
In sports, the wisdom is that the legs go first. In real life, it's the stomach, according to Mr. Dorsey. That's why if you're not in training to eat real chili, it would be advisable to give it up after the age of 50 or so. "It's one of those activities like staying up all night that's best left to the young people."
But good hot spicy Texas-style chili served up on a cold night is a true delicacy. That kind of chili is hard to swear off of at any age, even when the stomach has gotten old and cranky.
