I’m reasonably sure that everyone, regardless of political persuasion, will support the idea of our being energy independent. Instead of watching FOX or CNN to get our current thought processes defined, why not do something unique and together.
Does it make sense to you that we suggest a group meeting of 5 Republicans and 5 Democrats, President Biden and all the major oil producers in the U.S.? What could be wrong with asking the oil companies what we might do to encourage their additional investments aimed at producing all the oil the U.S. needs? I don’t believe that poses a national security risk.
A trade-off of Putin for Iran or Venezuela simply is not prudent.
Jones E. Copeland
Richmond
