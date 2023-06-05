“A good snapshot keeps a moment that s gone from running away.”
– Eudora Welty, (1909—2001) American short story writer, novelist, and photographer.
A McCormick porcelain decanter bust of Elvis Presley was priced at $35. Framed photos of The King of Rock and Roll were modestly priced.
Perusing small-town antique shops is the way I break the monotony of travel. Can’t pass them up. Plus, I often score some really neat things.
Photos are a fascination for me in shops like this. Family pictures, school pictures, historic events, and people. Snippets frozen in time; once part of someone’s albums or collections. What is the story behind these pictures?
One such picture in the Taylor, Texas, shop caught my eye last weekend. A black-and-white snapshot of Elvis playing the piano with his backup group, The Jordanaires, singing behind him. Something they did for 16 years.
It caught my eye because I have a similar photo. I wondered about this one because I was fortunate to have been friends with one of the people pictured.
In about 1986, I met Gordon Stoker, leader of the Country Music Hall of Fame vocal quartet. Our paths crossed on a cruise ship. Stoker was representing Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland. I was enjoying a week of 50s and 60s oldies music entertainers.
Stoker was a master storyteller with an engaging personality. I was an Elvis fan with questions. Following his presentation of stories about his years with Elvis, I introduced myself to express gratitude for his insight into the life of one of the most influential singers in music history. Our conversation led to an invitation to join him and his wife, Jean, at dinner that night.
And thus began our friendship that would include other oldies music cruises plus Elvis Week events in Memphis.
Stoker’s career started as a teenager in 1942 as pianist for the John Daniel Quartet. The Jordanaires quartet was formed in 1949. Stoker’s story about connecting with Elvis was about a young aspiring singer who heard them at a gospel music program in Memphis in the early 50s.
“He came backstage after our show that night,” said Stoker, “… told us, ‘When I get a contract with a major company, I want you guys to back me up.’
“We didn’t know him. We just told him, ‘OK, give us a call.’”
When Presley began recording for RCA in January 1956, he requested The Jordanaires as his backing vocalists, a job they held until 1972.
“Little did we know,” Stoker laughed. “The only reason we stopped was Elvis’s strenuous concert schedule made it impossible to keep up our other studio commitments. And, we all had families, too.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.