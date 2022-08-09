Sunshine at some point follows the storm. The comeback in America began during the pandemic when parents were horrified at what their children were being taught in public schools. It continued in Virginia when the Democrat candidate for Governor, Terry McAuliffe, continued to assert that parents have no say in their children’s education. As a result he was resoundingly defeated by Glenn Youngkin in this long held Democrat state.
The beginning there became a movement that expanded nationwide throughout America’s schools. In February in San Francisco, with eighty-six percent of its voters being registered Democrats, voters removed three school board members with votes of seventy to thirty percent.
And the following June, again in San Francisco, George Soros funded Progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled with sixty percent of the vote. Voters were expressing their outrage of his releasing criminals immediately after the crimes they committed.
And several weeks ago continuing this conservative progress, Myra Flores won a special election to Congress in a heavily Democrat district. Her win continued the progress that Republicans made in the last election along the porous Texas border. Hispanics are seeing the light. The well regarded Quinnipiac poll had Hispanic approval of Biden when he entered office of 69%. Today it is 26%--a 43% drop in fifteen months.
And the Supreme Court dramatically accelerated conservative gains with its best session in our lifetimes . . .
It ruled that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition for private education in towns without public schools.
It ruled that the Second Amendment’s guarantee of the right “to keep and bear arms” protects a broad right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense.
It overturned Roe v. Wade returning abortion decisions back to the states. In that opinion Clarence Thomas’s concurrence gave strength to his long championed originalist interpretation of our Constitution. This decision was possible because justices were not intimidated by the mobs outside their homes including the threat of murdering Justice Kavanaugh.
It supported the First Amendment allowing the free expression of religion in the case of the coach who prayed alone on the fifty yard line after a football game.
And finally, it reined in the administrative state. It eliminated the ability of four-hundred-fifty departments to exercise dictatorial powers resulting from an unaccountable and lazy Congress passing them the buck.
The trajectory is set for Republicans to take back both houses of Congress on November eighth. Americans of all stripes will not soon forget Afghanistan, open borders, inflation, high crime everywhere, pronoun pushers, and being continually called racist. And they will vote accordingly.
Yet thankfully despite this November opportunity, Republicans are not overconfident. In the recent Texas Republican Convention, the tone was more serious and tough than I have ever seen in the fifty years I have attended. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for the first time ever at the convention led the five thousand delegates there in a very serious prayer. The following morning we opened with the Lords Prayer. Debate on the platform was serious and respectful. All there knew that the future of America is at stake and are taking nothing for granted.
All countries periodically go through serious challenges which lead either to their demise or inspire people to step up to meet them. A successful Constitutional Republic such as ours is rare. But my belief is that if we conservatives bear down and continue our efforts, we can continue the current trend and expand the sunshine. To a great American future.
Vern Wuensche is a small town Texas farm boy with an MBA and CPA whose opinion pieces have appeared in USA Today and other newspapers. He is a lifelong Republican, a Christian, a veteran and an early marathoner who ran for President in 2008 and 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.