PARIS — If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen my column in the last month, I have a pretty good reason.
My wife Laura, who’s a media lawyer, was selected by the State Department to be a Fulbright Scholar, which is a program that plays a role in U.S. diplomacy to help develop relationships with other nations.
She’s working in France with Reporters Without Borders, a non-government organization, to do a research project on non-meritorious lawsuits that try to silence people who speak out on matters of public concern.
Think of them as anti-free speech lawsuits designed to shut people up and bury them with legal fees. Quite often, these suits are filed personally against investigative journalists.
So, we’ve loaded up the kids and moved to France for a few months.
I like to travel, but have never lived abroad or in a place where I didn’t speak the language. I didn’t know what to expect, but so far things have gone as well as can be expected.
Our 10-year-old twins, Blake and Julia, are enrolled in the fourth grade at a bilingual school. It’s about a 10-minute walk from an apartment we’ve rented, and half the day is taught in English and half in French.
We thought this might be culture shock, but they’ve adapted well. All their classmates speak English and the teachers work with them and are helpful with the French. Blake and Julia have even said they’re enjoying it, and that’s been a huge relief.
Meanwhile, Laura has work to do and I’ve been trying to keep up with my work as a digital nomad via my computer and cell phone. It’s not the same as being there, but fortunately we have good Internet service.
Laura and I have international calling plans with AT&T, but also use What’s App, which doesn’t cost anything to call or text someone with the same app on their phone or computer. The only catch is What’s App only works with wi-fi coverage.
We’ve also gotten plenty of use out of Google Translate and Google Maps. Even though Google Translate can give you a French translation, pronouncing the words properly can be tough. We just try to say hello, please, thank you and goodbye a lot.
A pleasant surprise has been the friendliness of Parisians. If you make an effort to speak French, they seem to appreciate it and are usually helpful. But longer conversations can be a challenge unless the other person speaks English.
What’s also been amazing is the food. I’m not talking just about restaurants, but grocery stores, markets and corner bakeries (called boulangeries). Everything is so fresh and made with natural and organic ingredients. There seems to be hardly any chemical additives and GMOs.
I normally try not to eat a bunch of bread, but here the croissants and baguettes are irresistible, along with wine and cheese. There’s also a good coffee and café culture with lots of outdoor tables.
Every restaurant we’ve been to has been good, as well. The kids have taken a liking to crème brulee, a custard dessert with a top layer of caramelized sugar. Can you understand why I may have gained a few pounds?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.