I know I’m not alone, but it still doesn’t feel good to be shelling out so much for gas.
I paid the highest prices this week I’ve ever paid — $4 a gallon for regular unleaded to fill the family SUV and $5 a gallon to fill my diesel pick-up truck. It felt surreal to watch the numbers on the pump roll by so fast.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven the price of oil well north of $100 a barrel, and it even reached $130 a barrel last week. Some predictions are it could hit $200 a barrel.
Even though we’re blessed not to be fighting for our lives like the Ukrainians, high fuel prices are putting a huge dent in family budgets.
But even though President Joe Biden has been blaming Vladimir Putin for this predicament, gas prices had risen 75% since Biden took office last year — before the invasion.
In spite of the spin we’re getting from the White House about oil leases and pleas to the contrary, Biden has been hostile toward American oil and gas producers.
That contrasts sharply with President Trump, who welcomed drilling and fracking because he knew that American businesses and consumers have a better chance of thriving with lower fuel costs.
We were also an exporter of oil and gas under Trump. Not anymore.
Biden and his political team are doing everything they can to appease the radical left wing Democrats who have delusions of the Green New Deal.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg may have shown the most ignorance of anyone this week when he said people who are mad about paying high gas prices should be buying electric cars.
That was a “let them eat cake” moment as he channeled his inner Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France before the French Revolution.
The average electric car costs about $55,000, which is pretty expensive for most folks. If you want a large Tesla sedan or new electric Ford-150 or Tesla truck, it’ll cost considerably more.
Further, electric car advocates don’t talk much about how the electricity is generated that charges car batteries. It mostly comes from power plants that largely burn fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal. Wind and solar are only a small part of the electrical grid.
Also, when lithium-ion batteries are disposed from electric cars when they wear out, it isn’t good for the environment when they go into landfills. It’s called e-waste.
Anyway, back to Biden. It’s disappointing, but maybe not surprising to see his administration negotiate with enemy states of Iran and Venezuela to buy crude oil instead of taking steps to increase domestic production.
The USA needs to replace the 700,000 barrels of oil a day we were buying from Russia until this week. That represented about 8% of our consumption.
Biden could rescind his executive order that shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, allow for drilling on public lands rich in oil and gas, streamline the permitting process and cut federal fees related to drilling.
As Tesla’s Elon Musk said, we need more domestic energy production to bridge the gap until renewable energy can be further developed.
Biden should leave the Strategic Petroleum Reserve alone because it will only provide a short-term benefit. He should also not allow a federal gasoline tax holiday (18.4 cents a gallon tax). That money is dedicated to Interstate highway construction and repairs. We don’t want I-69/59 or I-10 falling into disrepair.
The USA must have a long-term strategy. Otherwise, we’ll be vulnerable to spikes likes this that are the equivalent of a tax increase on anyone who drives or buys just about any product.
Every bit of merchandise we buy gets transported by 18-wheelers. Energy is the lifeblood of our economy, and higher prices mean we’ll be paying more for everything.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
