"There are places I'll remember,
All my life, though some have changed.
Some forever, not for better,
Some have gone, and some remain."
— "In My Life," recorded by The Beatles on their 1965 album, Rubber Soul.
"Can I take that to the front for you," she asked, nodding toward the TV lamp tucked under my arm?
She was the antique shop proprietor. I guessed her to be a little younger than me, but that's just about everyone these days.
"It looks just like the one my mom had," I said, handing it to her with a smile. "In 1957. I was just nine, but memories remain like it was yesterday. Always said if I saw one, I would buy it."
"What's a TV lamp," some may ask, even some the same age as the antique shop lady.
TV lamps flourished as a phenomenon when televisions became common in homes during the early 50s. However, they were not like standard lamps because they lacked a shade, and their primary purpose was not to provide room lighting. Instead, the bulb was located behind the lamp's body to cast a soft glow of light on the wall behind the television and a silhouette of the lamp toward the viewer.
They were born on the notion of diffusing light near the television, thereby preventing damaged eyesight from watching too much TV, a problem espoused by medical experts in the 1950s. But then, it was a time when parents' fear of children going blind from watching too much television was second only to shooting an eye out with a Red Ryder BB gun or, heaven forbid, catching ringworms from a cat.
Since they occupied prominent places on top of large floor model black-and-white televisions popular back then, TV lamps quickly became decorative statements. Ceramic frogs, flamingos, seashells, swans, and suchlike. However, for some inexplicable reason, the most common lamp was a panther. Sleek, black, and poised in a stalking stance.
And that was mom’s TV lamp. A squared-off, gold-colored metal mesh base supported the ceramic cat and housed a planter in the bottom. Mom kept ivy growing under her panther, giving the illusion that it might be prowling the jungle while she watched Perry Mason.
I always remembered mom's lamp. And the night a lifetime ago when both her lamp and her heart were broken.
It happened during a move from the public housing apartments in Seymour, where we lived out in West Texas until my parents bought a house on E. Morris Street, just a few blocks away. I don't remember what else was in the back of the pickup truck. Maybe a couch, a coffee table, or something else. I just remember the truck hitting a bump, bouncing the panther out and onto the pavement, shattering the ceramic figure and my mother's heart.
