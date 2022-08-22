Fort Bend County Libraries’ Adult Services staff at the Albert George Branch Library in Needville will present a free, introductory computer class, “Computers 101 for Spanish-Speaking Adults,” on Tuesday, September 6, beginning at 11:00 am, in the Meeting Room of the library. This class presents a basic introduction to using computers, and it will be presented entirely in Spanish.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Albert George Branch,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 281-238-2850, or by visiting the library.
The Albert George Branch Library is located at 9230 Gene Street in Needville.
