The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s program, “Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know,” will come to the Rosenberg Civic Center on March 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This program will cover common issues facing landowners such as water law, eminent domain, landowner liability, special use tax valuation, wildlife management valuation and fence law.
The event will be held again on April 14 at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park and Event Center in Dripping Springs and on Sept. 26 at Rains County Fairgrounds in Emory.
Advanced registration is required for each event and costs $75. To register visit tx.ag/opt23.
Seating is limited, and all attendees will receive a copy of the “Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know” handbook.
Expert speakers will include Lashmet and Blake Bennett, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Dallas, as well as local attorneys from each area.
An online version of the course is available for $150 for those who can’t attend in person.
For more information visit agrilifelearn.tamu.edu.
