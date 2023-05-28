When I was a little girl, I believed fairies and elves changed the seasons.
I fondly blame MGM’s 1936 “To Spring,” in which underground elves who worked in a mine hustle to rid Mother Nature of the clings of winter and replace it with a colorfully vibrant spring.
“Time for Spring, I say!” yells the boss elf at the beginning of the 9-minute cartoon, and for the next few minutes are scenes depicting these elves (maybe they’re gnomes) pulverizing colored rocks to make the hues needed for the blooming season.
My favorite part was when the winter wind tried to prevent the elves from starting spring, and those little workers kicked their game into high gear. It was a battle of elves against nature, and I appreciated it.
Now, while “To Spring” initiated my imaginative notion that the beings of the fantasy realm controlled the seasons, several cartoons I watched in the following years deepened that belief.
Even after I learned the science behind natural occurrences from my parents and school, I still visualized petite magical beings working behind the scenes.
I let my imagination run wild with such thoughts with each passing year until the charm of it faded into a bold respect for the enlightening logic behind it all.
This brings me to the moment my youngest kid confidently informed me my tomatoes were turning colors (the term is blushing, as I’ve come to learn) “because elves painted it.”
For some time now, my husband and I have been cultivating vegetable, herb, and fruit gardens, and a few weeks ago, the unripe, green tomatoes began to turn color, and we pick the blushing tomatoes to allow them to ripen safely inside away from the birds.
At least twice a day, the kids will accompany me to the gardens and inspect the health of the plants; their job, however, is to locate any blushing or ripening produce and inform me or my husband so we can collect them.
My youngest likes to check on the pepper and tomato gardens first, and it was during his appraisal that he discovered a blushing tomato — the one the elves supposedly painted.
He said it so confidently that I asked him where he learned that tidbit of information. He’d never seen “To Spring” or the other cartoons I watched, but apparently, he didn’t need to.
Turns out, one of the lighthearted and silly cartoons shows he likes showed elves painting flowers, fruits, vegetables and such.
My oldest kid, who is my more pragmatic child, rolled his eyes and began to correct his younger brother when I stopped him.
“Let him believe it for now,” I instructed.
