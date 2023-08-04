So we hear that the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office has rescinded a plea bargain agreement it was offering to Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr.
Good!
If any case deserved to be decided by a jury, it’s the one against Humphrey.
You may remember the longtime mayor of Kendleton was criminally indicted last December for failing or refusing to turn over public documents as required by state law.
According to the indictment, Kendleton businessman Todd Doucet requested a copy of a city ordinance through the Texas Public Information Act and Humphrey refused to provide it.
Doucet wanted proof that the city was allowed to raise the water rates at his RV park by 600%.
When Humphrey wouldn’t provide the proof, Doucet was forced to hire an attorney who filed the TPIA request on the businessman’s behalf in March 2021. After Humphrey didn’t respond, Lake Jackson attorney Phillip Knopp sent a second TPIA request in February 2022. This time, Knopp said, he got a response from Humphrey, who called Knopp’s law office and told the staff exactly what they could do with the TPIA request.
So Knopp notified the Texas Attorney General’s Office of Humphrey’s refusal to provide the documents requested through the TPIA.
The AG’s office contacted Humphrey by letter and asked him about the request and asked him to provide the documents to Mr. Doucet or provide the AG’s office with the TPIA request to see whether the documents could be withheld.
Humphrey didn’t respond to the AG’s request.
That led to an investigation by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office, which led to Humphrey’s criminal indictment.
Since December, the DA’s office has appeared willing to offer Humphrey a plea deal in which he will not serve jail time.
But the plea deal apparently calls for Humphrey to admit guilt and step down as mayor, something he is evidently unwilling to do.
There’s good reason he won’t step down: he needs the paycheck.
Along with the $1,060 he gets each month from the city for serving as mayor, Humphrey also has use of city credit cards, which he has used to feed himself and others over the 14 years he has served as mayor.
