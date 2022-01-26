Yolanda (Yoli) Michalec was born in Los Fresnos, Texas on January 28, 1956 to her parents, Alvina Torres Perez and Dionicio Perez Sr., and was called to reside with our Lord on January 19, 2022 while at home in Fairchild (Needville) Tx. She was the 2nd of 12 children from a beautiful family and was preceded in death by her mother, Alvina Torres Perez and her sisters, Victoria Perez and Silvia Salinas.
She is survived by her loving husband, George Michalec Sr., son George Michalec Jr., his girlfriend Jennifer Santiago, son Joshua Michalec, grandsons George Michalec III and Tim Santiago. She is also survived by her father, Dionicio Perez Sr., sisters Norma Marin, Christina Moore – Palacios, Maria Hubbard and husband Nathan, brothers Romolo Perez and wife Cindy, Rudy T. Perez, Dionicio (Don) Perez Jr. and wife Leticia, Daniel Perez, Leonel Perez, Lee Roy Perez, and wife Rocy. Yoli also had countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews who she loved very much.
After graduating from Needville High School, Class of 1975, Yolanda had a storied career working in restaurants, retail, bartending to name a few. She retired from O’Reilly’s in 2018 and looked forward to her ultimate passion which was tending to her yard and beloved flowerbeds.
Yolanda’s love was free-spirited, warm and joyful and she loved to laugh, dance to good music, take pictures and tell good stories about life. There was never a dull moment when she was around. Her presence will be missed tremendously by all who loved and knew her.
A Celebration of Life and Services are being held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471. Visitation is from 5:00 – 7:00 PM .
Condolence messages may be written for the Michalec family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
