Sunday School starts at 10:00 AM, followed by a sermon from Pastor David Shows entitled, “Called to a Life of Service” from Galatians 5:13, 14. Sunday Evening service will begin at 6:00 PM with Bro. Ryan Ricklefsen speaking.
Wednesday evening (May 25) at 6:00 PM will be prayer meeting and Children’s Church, followed at 7:00 PM with Vanguard Institute of Theology teaching “The Tabernacle”.
