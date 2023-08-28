Willie Mae Mary Nesvadba, 89, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away peacefully the morning of August 23, 2023, in her home. She was born on January 12, 1934, in Rosenberg, Texas, to Willie Frederick and Thekla Albert Sunderhuse.
She married the love of her life, Eugene Wenceslaus Nesvadba, on August 11, 1952, and they were very happily married for 71 years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend whose warmth, kindness, loyalty and generosity of spirit will be dearly remembered and greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.
Although most of her career was spent being the capable warehouse manager of Eugene’s vending machine business, which kept her very busy, she still found time to work as a beautician, knit, play dominos with her friends, enjoy playing bingo at the VFW for many years, and enjoy dancing to Polka music with Eugene almost every weekend. She, Eugene and their two sons also enjoyed riding trail bikes in Bastrop, Texas, as well as traveling around the country together whenever possible.
Willie Mae is survived by her children, Ricky Wayne Nesvadba (Margie), Terry Gene Nesvadba (Rose), and grandson Mason Wayne Nesvadba, her sister Kathleen Kovarek, and sister-in-law Mary Fish Ayotte, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene, brothers Denis Sunderhuse(Irene), Clifford Sunderhuse, Gilbert Henery Sunderhuse, Clemence Sunderhuse (Esther), Harold Manfred Sunderhuse (Jeannie),sisters Teckla Heugel(Marion), Elvira Polasek(Leonard), Gladys Miller(Fred), Mable Thusnelda Else Sunderhuse, and brother-in-law Wilbert Kovarek.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday August 30, 2023, in the chapel of the Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, followed by funeral services on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.
Taps will be played by the All Glory Honor Guard 501-C3 at the burial site in honor of Eugene W. Nesvadba’s military service. Eugene’s ashes will be buried with his beloved bride Willie Mae so their souls may be together for eternity.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to have a tree planted at Arbor Day Foundation, arborday.org 1(888)448-7337, in memory of Willie Mae Nesvadba.
Tributes and expressions of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.