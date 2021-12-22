William "Willie" Witek Jr., 85, of Boling, Texas, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021.
William was born in Rosenberg, TX, March 22, 1936, to William Witek, Sr. and Lillie Witek. In 1959, William enlisted in the United States Army until he was honorable discharged in 1961. He then became employed as a foundry worker at WKM in Richmond TX.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son Glen and wife Jeanette, son James and wife Kathy, son Reese, daughter Kristina and husband Michael; grandchildren, Aries, Isabella, and Kayden; sister Lillian Krobot; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
William is preceded in death by his parents, Willam Witek, Sr. and Lillie Witek, wife Katherine Witek, and son Tommy Witek.
A Visitation will be held Monday December 27, 2021, starting at 4:00 PM for family and 5:00 to 7:00 PM for friends at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th St, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel in Rosenberg, TX.
No burial to follow.
Condolences may be written for the Witek family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
