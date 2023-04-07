William Whorton Witt

William (“Bill” or “Willie”) was born on Galveston Island on April 24, 1932 to Ruth Paysse and Whorton Raymond Witt.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Jane Noel Witt (married September 21, 1951), his son, and his wife, Mark Noel and Jana Lynn Anderson Witt, his granddaughter, partner and great grandson, Courtney Paige Witt, Wolter Last and Julian Alexander Last (Wapenfeld, NL) and his grandson, wife and great granddaughter Justin Michael and Laura Lea Witt and Avery Salema Witt (Little Rock, AR), sister-in-law Virginia Lou Witt (O’Fallon, Illinois) and numerous dear cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael Richard Witt and his brother Raymond Julian Witt.
Bill attended Ball High School and Rice University where he earned several degrees majoring in electrical engineering and played varsity baseball four years (1949-52) for the Rice Owls.
Bill would later coach his sons’ baseball teams, traveling and watching all their sports and musicals and spending precious time with them in the country teaching them to work hard and enjoy nature.
Bill was an entrepreneur and innovator, co-authoring three US patents relating to seismic geophysical recordings which he parlayed into several start-up companies.
In 1968, he and Jane built a house in the country in rural Fort Bend County, Richmond, TX and transitioned from city life to country life among giant native pecan trees, and a myriad of animals.
He bought his first herd of cattle from a friend from church (the wildest bunch of brahma mix known to man) and at one point ran over 300 head off Winner Foster Road and FM 1093 (Westheimer Road).
His sons were his cowhands and Jane took care of everyone and somehow bridged the gap between Bill commuting to Houston and living miles from civilization.
That experience in the country changed their lives, mostly for the better but unfortunately Mike who had become an accomplished rodeo rider, first roping then bareback then bulls at Sam Houston State was killed in a car accident coming back from LA after riding out his bull that night and everything changed.
Fortunately, a beautiful granddaughter was born and filled the void in their hearts.
Then a grandson arrived and completed the family.
Now our family has been blessed with Julian and Avery continuing the circle of life and adding to a very rich family heritage.
Bill and Jane were married in the First Baptist Church of Galveston and were founding members of Westbury Baptist Church in Houston.
Bill was a deacon and choir member of the First Baptist Church of Rosenberg for 55 years.
Bill served his Country in the Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia from 1954-56; you guessed it, taught electronics!
Bill was an avid hunter and enjoyed time outdoors with his hunting buddies and his family.
He nurtured his friendships and taught numerous young men to enjoy the outdoors and to commune with God.
Most of all, William Witt was defined by his Christian faith and besides his family, his legacy will be his enduring inspiration to his fellow believers. See you again soon! John 14:2-6
A service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
