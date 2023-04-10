William Whorton Witt

William (“Bill” or “Willie”) was born on Galveston Island on April 24, 1932 to Ruth Leona Paysse and Whorton Raymond Witt.
Bill married Jane Noel, his loving wife of 71 years on September 21, 1951. They were married in the First Baptist Church of Galveston and were founding members of Westbury Baptist Church in Houston. He was a deacon and choir member of the First Baptist Church of Rosenberg for 55 years.
Bill graduated from Ball High School and Rice University majoring in electrical engineering and played baseball four years (1949-52) for the Rice Owls. He would later coach his sons’ baseball teams, traveling and watching all their sports and musicals and spending precious time with them in the country teaching them to work hard and enjoy nature.
Bill served his Country in the Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia from 1954-56. During his service years, technology leapt forward into the printed circuit age and Bill returned to Rice University for another degree to master new technology.
Bill was an entrepreneur and innovator, co-authoring three US patents relating to seismic geophysical recordings which he parlayed into several start-up companies. Bill would later run several local businesses including Radio Shack and Fort Bend Security and finish his career with Witt Realty.
In 1968, he and Jane built a home in the country in rural Fort Bend County, Richmond, TX and transitioned from city life to country life among giant native pecan trees, and a myriad of animals. His sons were his cowhands and Jane took care of everyone and somehow bridged the gap between Bill commuting to Houston and living miles from civilization. That experience in the country changed their lives, mostly for the better. Unfortunately, Mike who had become an accomplished rodeo rider, first roping then bareback then bulls at Sam Houston State was killed in a car accident coming back from LA after riding out his bull that night and everything changed. Fortunately, a beautiful granddaughter was born and filled the void in their hearts. Then a grandson arrived and completed the family. Now his family has been blessed with Julian and Avery continuing the circle of life and adding to a very rich family heritage.
Bill was an avid hunter and enjoyed time outdoors especially at Bucksnag with his hunting buddies and his family. He nurtured his friendships and taught numerous young men to enjoy the outdoors and to commune with God.
Most of all, William Witt was defined by his Christian faith. Besides his family, his legacy will be his enduring inspiration to his fellow believers. John 14:2-6
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife, Jane, his son, Mark and his wife Jana, grandchildren, Courtney Witt and partner Wolter Last and Justin Witt and wife Laura Lea, and his great grandchildren, Julian Last and Avery Witt. His sister-in-law Virginia Witt and numerous dear cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael Richard Witt and his brother Raymond Julian Witt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Rosenberg or Samaritan’s Purse.
A service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
