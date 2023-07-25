William Jerry Saulnier, 84, of Rosenberg, TX , passed away after a short illness on July 19, 2023. He was born July 17, 1939, in Alexandria, VA.
Jerry served as a heavy vehicle driver and earned a paratrooper badge in the US Army, and then settled back in Virginia. He later moved to Texas and worked for Southwestern Bell for many years where he met the love of his life, Charlene Williamson Saulnier. They were blessed with 48 years of a beautiful marriage. Charlene gained her wings five months ago, and we know she was there to greet Jerry at the gate.
Jerry enjoyed his hobbies of cattle ranching, baling hay and deer hunting. He was a lifelong member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo where he volunteered for many years. He was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Rosenberg, and was an avid supporter of law enforcement. He and Charlene shared a love of dance and they were known to have won a few Texas Two Step contests in the dancehalls of Texas. Above all, Jerry loved his family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Charlene, a son William Jerry Saulnier Jr., his parents Andrew and Edna Mae Saulnier, Margaret Biehr, sister Nancy (Edward) Able, brother Michael Saulnier and brother-in-law David Miles.
He is survived by his sons Terry Saulnier (Cindy) and Paul Saulnier; daughter Carole Anne Howell (Richard). Brothers Steven Saulnier (Janice) and Robert Saulnier (Linda). Sisters Annette Hillman (Michael), Vivian Deal (James), April Petty, Lucille Gum, and Phyllis Miles. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
The family would like to thank Helping Hearts Home Health, Pastor Kolanji, friends and neighbors who provided physical and spiritual support during the past months.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Memorials may be given in his memory to St Paul Lutheran Church, 1208 5th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
