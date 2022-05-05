William “Bill” Porcynaluk ,76, of Richmond, Texas died Wednesday April 27th in the way he always hoped to - at home, quickly, and with the love of his life, Pat, by his side.
Born on November 29, 1945, in Syracuse, NY to William and Mary (Kendrat) Porcynaluk. Bill spent his early years playing baseball and climbing billboards. In high school Bill met his lifelong best friend Patricia Doran whom he married January 20, 1968. He proudly served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 as a radio teletype operator with the 525th Military Intelligence. The family moved from Syracuse to Houston in the late 1970’s which sparked his passion for the Houston Astros, having a cold beer at The Shiloh or Alice’s Tall Texan where he was known as the Uke and working on his handicap at the Pecan Grove Golf Course. Having earned a Bachelor of Science in Printing Management from RIT, Bill spent the next 40 plus years in the printing industry. Bill became bored after retirement and found his favorite job at HEB Deli where he became a master party tray assembler and salad creator.
To many people, Bill came across as a quiet, strong, hardworking family member. What wasn’t apparent at first glance was his sincere, supportive, funny, gentle, and unassuming nature. He was a lover of trivia and history and has been described as a walking encyclopedia. We will miss his texts filled with random factoids. At the age when some might start considering retirement plans, Bill enrolled at the University of St. Thomas where he earned a Master of Liberal Arts in 1996. Upon completion of his degree, Bill needed a hobby and Pat needed another student to fill a pottery class at Houston Community College, so Bill began a 20-year love of working with wheel thrown pottery. He would often bring his newest creations to family gatherings to hand out. Many times, “Rock, Paper, Scissors” determined who ended up with the coveted pieces.
The final years of Bill’s life were spent doing the things that he loved: traveling with Pat, devouring books, putting together puzzles, cheering on the Sugar Land Skeeters (Space Cowboys), cooking anything that anyone requested, traveling with the infamous “Vegas Eight” and soaking up time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael, grandson Jeremiah, and dear family friend Ron Varosh. He is survived by wife Pat, daughters Jennifer (Bautista) and Emily (Garrison), sons- in-law Christian Bautista and Martin Garrison, grandchildren Noah and Maggie Bautista, brother-in-law John Doran and wife Marianne, sister-in-law Eileen Gibson, Uncle Bill Kendrat, countless cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews all over the U.S. and dear friends who became family, Scott and Sherry Newton.
If you are inclined to make a donation in Bill’s name the family suggests sponsoring a child in your local youth baseball league, the Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands food pantry, Operation Homefront of San Antonio or the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, TX.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 15th at 1:00 pm in the Regions Bank Club at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77498. All are invited to join (please note it is a non-game day).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.