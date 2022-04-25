William A. (Bill) Meitzen died on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Richmond. Bill leaves his wife, Agatha Janis Billups Meitzen; Amanda Marie, daughter; and John Joe Meitzen, son, John Mietzen and wife Marybelle, Brother.
Bill was born in Lake City, Florida in September 1937. and the family moved to Dickinson, Texas in 1942. Bill graduated from Dickinson High School, the University of Texas, then served in the United States Marine Corps. He then graduated from the University of Texas School of Law.
Bill Lived in Rosenberg and Richmond and practiced law in Fort Bend County . During that time, he served the county as District Attorney for nine years. Bill practiced law until he got hit with cancer and a couple of strokes, when he decided it was time to take down the shingles.
Bill was a member of the Mt. Vernon Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Forest Park East. A Memorial Service will be held Friday at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Vernon Methodist Church in Richmond.
When Bill was 11, his father died. To make a living, his mother took in washing and ironing and taught piano lessons. Bill, being all of 11 years old and wanting to help his mother, started shining shoes in beer joints and barber shops. Then graduated to delivering the Houston Post on his bicycle, then to a dairy farm where he got free real milk that his mother made butter and clabber. In the summers he worked in the hay fields around the area.
When Bill was in the 9th grade he was in the 4HClub. He won a calf in the calf scramble in the Galveston County fair. He raised the calf in areas around the house in town. His calf tied for first place at the county fair.
