It is with great sadness that we announce our father, Wiley H. Hatcher, passed away peacefully July 4, 2023, after living a very full 89 years of life.
Survivors include one son – Sam Hatcher, two daughters – Sally Basiliere (husband Barry) and Dana Loop, one sister – Sandra Geronimo, four grandchildren – Nathan Hatcher, Neely Painter (husband Cory), Daniel Barber and Taylor Paulk (wife Mikki), four great-grandchildren – Aubrey Priem, Remy Painter, Nolan Paulk, and Sara Paulk, along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Basil and Elma), four sisters (Joyce Pearson, Montell Dye, Ann Pybas, and Mary Lou Hatcher) and one brother (Jack Hatcher).
Dad had an enormous heart he shared with his family, friends and even strangers as demonstrated by the various stories people have shared with us. He will be remembered as being quick to offer his help, knowledge, and advice to those asking. He helped many people — not wanting any recognition or thanks. Respecting his wishes of not wanting anyone to “make over him” there will be no services. Instead, we ask you to gather with family and / or friends, share a meal, raise a glass of your favorite beverage (perhaps his favorite Scotch and soda or a martini) and toast his memory sharing how he touched your lives. He will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your favorite charity or The Pipeliners Association of Houston Educational Fund — which provides scholarships for deserving college students pursuing their bachelor’s degree.
The link for The Pipeliners of Houston Education Fund is: http://www.memberleap.com/members/wish/donation.php?orgcode=PHEF&wid=982167.
