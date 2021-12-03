Wheeler Owens Wilson, 88, of Whitehouse, Texas, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Wheeler is survived by his wife, Mary Wilson, of Whitehouse; son Curtis (Patti) Wilson, of Chandler; son James (Laura) Wilson of Whitehouse. and daughter Elizabeth Wilson of Whitehouse.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Wheeler was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Lee Wilson; his mother Evie Adeline Dockens Wilson; his older sister LaRea Walther; and his older brother, R.E. Wilson.
Wheeler was born in Boling, Texas, on July 29, 1933. He graduated from Wallis High School (1949) and received a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Houston (1967).
He served as a volunteer firefighter for the Rosenberg Fire Department during the 1950s and early 1960s. He was drafted into the US Army and served from 1953-55, stationed in Misawa, Japan.
He married Mary on July 1, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Rosenberg, Texas. They remained happily married for more than 66 years.
From 1963-68, he worked at the Monsanto Company Chocolate Bayou plant in Alvin, Texas.
Wheeler worked most of his career, however, for Duval Sulphur Company, which later became Pennzoil Sulphur Company. He worked with the company in Orchard, Fort Stockton, Pecos, and Houston. His job titles included General Superintendent of the Culberson County sulphur mine, and Vice-President for Production for Pennzoil Sulphur Division.
Wheeler served as a deacon and TV crew member at First Baptist Church in Pecos; and as a deacon at Central Baptist Church in Carthage. He volunteered with Gideons International in Carthage to distribute Bibles. Most recently, he was a member of The Woods Baptist Church in Tyler.
He was a member of the American Society of Chemical Engineers and a past president of the East Texas Society of Safety Engineers.
Wheeler also served from 1980-86 on the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Consolidated Independent School District School Board.
He retired as a respected substitute teacher for Whitehouse High School at age 86.
Wheeler was known for his Christian faith, kindness, quiet demeanor, intellect, pursuit of excellence, good character and dry sense of humor. Few are like him, and he will be missed greatly upon this earth.
Services were held at the Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, September 19, 2021, at 1 p.m., with Dr. Charles Dodson and Dr. Lon Graham presiding.
