Wayne Davie Moore of Richmond passed away on Thursday morning, July 7, from complications of Alzheimer’s. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Wayne was born July 23, 1936, in Arlington, Texas. His parents were Richard A. and Janet Davie Moore. He married his wife, Dixie Bailey Moore, in 1963. They shared many good times and laughs, traveling extensively and being active in the Houston MG Car Club. He served as Club President and several years as Activity Director. Wayne was particularly proud of the three cars he rebuilt from ground up — a 1958 Corvette, a 1948 MC-TC and a 1954 MG-TD.
He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. After serving in the Army, Wayne worked in the aerospace industry in Grand Prairie and Fort Worth. He became manufacturing manager for a new Westinghouse plant in Georgetown, then held the same position for Gray Tool Company and several other oil tool companies in Houston, retiring in 2002.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Norma Brumley Jones, and a grand-nephew, Christopher Neely.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Dixie, a daughter, Marla Ann Moore and her husband, Charles Jeremiah, and two granddaughters, Jordan and Lauren Jeremiah. He is also survived by his niece, Marilyn Jones Neely and her husband Don, their daughter, Carrie, and a nephew, Richard Davie Jones. In addition, he is survived by a brother-in-law, Bill Bailey, and his wife Mona, and their daughters, Karen Brennan and Dana Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to First United Methodist Church, Rosenberg.
