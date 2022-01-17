Warren Kaough Duffel, Jr (1952-2021)
Celebration of Life service for Warren will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM at The First Presbyterian Church, Lake Charles. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM, until the service at the church.
Warren was born to Warren ‘Sonny’ and Lola Faye Rigmaiden Duffel on June 15, 1952 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and passed away on December 9, 2021.
At a very young age Warren became an avid tennis player which continued throughout his adult life. He attended Lake Charles city schools which nurtured his interest in music and chess. He played the saxophone in the band and lettered in tennis all four years and graduated from Lake Charles High School, with the Class of 1970. Warren began his college career at Louisiana Tech but later transferred to McNeese State University and graduated with a BS degree in Chemistry Education in May 1975. While at McNeese he was an avid tennis player and received a varsity letter in tennis. He also continued to be an avid chess player and achieved an A rating by the US Chess Federation.
He began his teaching career at Gorretti High School, Lake Arthur, LA, where he taught General Science, General Math, Chemistry, Physics, and coached Tennis, Football and Girls Basketball until May 1977. After Goretti High School closed Warren was hired as the Biologist for the City of Westlake Water and Sewer Plant until November 1979.
Then Warren began his career as a Wireline Engineer for NL McCullough and then Directional Wireline until January 1984. During this period Warren also officiated Basketball for the Louisiana High School Association.
Warren returned to teaching and taught at Lake Charles Boston High School for seven years where he taught General Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Consumer Math. He also coached Tennis, Girls Cross Country, Girls Basketball, Baseball and drove the team bus until May 1990. In August 1990 Warren received his Texas Teacher Certification in Chemistry, Math and Science and moved to Houston, Texas. For the next five years he taught at Dulles High School, Fort Bend County, Sugarland, TX where he taught Chemistry I Honors, Chemistry II AP. Then he moved to Elkins HS, Fort Bend County, Missouri City where he taught Chemistry II AP, Physical Science Advanced, Chemistry I advanced, Physics I Advanced and Tennis for five years. Warren moved to GW Harby Junior High, Fort Bend County, Alvin ISD in August 2000 where he taught 7th and 8th Grade Science, was the Science Department Head for three years, and coached tennis for four years. He finished his teaching career at Alvin High School where he retired in 2014.
Warren was predeceased by his parents and is survived by two sisters, Katie Duffel Collins (John), Laura Ann Duffel Landreneau (David) and two brothers, Albert Duffel (Melinda) and Joe Duffel and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will welcome friends on January 22, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church (located in Harvest Community Center) beginning at 12:30pm to time of service. Celebration of life services led by Chan Willis will begin at 2pm.
You are invited to leave a fond memory or sentiment of condolences on our website www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.