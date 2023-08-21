Warren Alvin Warncke was born June 23, 1950, in Richmond, TX, to Alvin and Esther Wooster Warncke.
He passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 15, 2023.
He graduated from Needville High School in 1968 and married Shirley Requardt on November 1, 1969. They were married for 52 years.
He was a Little League coach and umpire for many years when his two sons played baseball.
He helped install the poles and lights on the Needville Little League field and served on the Board of the Needville Little League in the early 1980’s.
He was also a Boy Scout Cubmaster in Needville in the early 1980’s.
He started working for Houston Lighting and Power in 1969 and retired from Centerpoint Energy in 2005 with 36 years of service.
In his spare time, he enjoyed doing bodywork and painting cars, and raising a large garden and sharing his vegetables with family and friends.
He and Shirley enjoyed cruising to many destinations out of Galveston and also venturing to Hawaii and Alaska.
His favorite place to be was in Sublime at the “Warncke Ranch” to hunt and fish.
He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing baseball and softball.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Frank Pryor, and brothers-in-law, Darwin Wittneben and Dennis Nesvadba.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Requardt Warncke; sons, Toby Warncke and friend Lois Krobot Auld, and Alex Warncke and wife, Nikki; daughter Kelli Weber and husband Matt; grandchildren, Rylan, Lexie, Austin, Tye, Mazie, and Max Warncke; sister, Barbara Wittneben; brother, Neil Warncke; sister-in-law, Arlene Nesvadba Marsalia and husband Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is set for 2:00 PM Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ/Beasley, TX, Immanuel Evangelical Church/Needville, TX, or to a charity of choice.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
