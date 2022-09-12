Wanda Lee Cook, 84, passed away September 9, 2022, in Richmond. She was born in Richmond April 5, 1938, to Alvin J. And Rosa Lee Hafer.
Wanda worked as a secretary for the State of Texas Health Department for many years.
Survivors include her 3 children, Kimberly Cook Grimmett and husband Russell, Steven Dale Cook and wife Kathy, Jeff Cook and wife Rebecca, her brother, Michael Hafer and wife Debbie, 6 grandchildren, Tye McAnear and wife Christy, Lindsey McAnear Salazar and husband John Michael, Dustin Cook and wife Katy, Stephanie Cook Huffman and husband Dustin, Clay Cook and wife Jacqueline, Caylee Cook, 8 great grandchildren, Corley Salazar, Camdyn Cook, Reyden McAnear, Quinn Huffman, Kate Salazar, Collins Cook, Taegan McAnear and Judd Huffman. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and three nephews, Cody Cook, Aaron Hafer and Brett Hafer. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lee E. Cook.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M Thursday until service time. Steven Britt will officiate.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
