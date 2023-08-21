Walter William Jakubik, 83, of Boling, Texas passed away on August 14, 2023.
He was born on February 5, 1940 in Richmond, Texas to William and Janie Jakubik. Walter was an avid outdoorsman.
He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He also enjoyed barbequing and sharing his special BBQ sauce recipe with others.
This loving father, Papa, brother and friend will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Laura; son, Timothy and son-in-law, Jeff Weidemann.
Survivors include his daughter, Gina Jakubik Weidemann; granddaughters, Hope Nicole & Kaylee Kay Weidemann; brother, Thomas Jakubik and wife, Galyn along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
