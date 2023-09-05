Walter Owens of Richmond, Tx., passed away on Aug. 29.
Viewing at Reed Funeral Service from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023.
Visitation will be Sept. 9, 2023, at Shilo Baptist Church, 607 West St., Rosenberg, starting at 10 a.m.
Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Shilo Baptist Church.
Interment will follow at Murphy Jones Cemetery in Richmond, Tx.
Final arrangements entrusted to Ben Davis Funeral Home, 979-732-8415.
