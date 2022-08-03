Walter A. Balderach, Jr.
July 20, 1943 – July 31, 2022
“I've lived a life that's full
I've traveled each and every highway
And more, much more than this
I did it my way.”
Walter A. Balderach, Jr. was larger-than-life. He was a patriot, a Texan, an educator, a faithful servant of God and a family man. He was born in Galveston, Texas, on July 20, 1943. He grew up in a working-class family, six blocks from the beach, in his ancestral home, one of the few buildings left standing in a neighborhood that was leveled by the Great Storm of 1900. While he attended Ball High School, he was a standout in baseball and a member of the marching band. He graduated from Texas Lutheran College and later received a master’s degree at the University of Houston.
Mr. Balderach was passionate about education and was devoted to his faith. He spent the majority of his career as a principal at George Junior High. During his retirement, he served as a substitute teacher at Kingwood Park Elementary. He was a leader for Emmaus. He was an active member of Atascocita United Methodist Church in Humble, where a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 13, 2022.
In the early 1980s, Mr. Balderach found his soulmate and wife of forty years, Nancy L. Balderach. When recently asked who or what kept him happy during his year-long fight with cancer, he simply said, “Nancy, Nancy, Nancy.” With Nancy, Mr. Balderach also fulfilled his dream for a family with the addition of Ms. Balderach’s children, Melody (David) Mackert and Casey (Julie) Jones into his home. They, in turn, gave him the priceless gifts of grandchildren—Waylon (Codie) Jones, Breanne Mackert, Madison Mackert, Willie Jones and Logan Mackert—as well as a great-grandchild, Maggie Mae Jones. Mr. Balderach’s family survives him.
He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Ronald Re (Linda) Balderach, Sr., and Rev. Louis F. Balderach, as well as his nieces and nephew: Lori (David) Pino, Melinda (Mark) Deal, Henry (Ishna) Balderach, and Amy Balderach Chill. Mr. Balderach’s great-niece and great-nephews--Jacob Pino, Andrew Pino, Dillan Deal, Alexa Pino, and Adam Deal—also survive him.
Mr. Balderach’s parents, Walter A. Balderach, Sr., and Herma Koester Baldrerach, preceded him in death, as well as his godson and nephew, Ronald Re Balderach, Jr.
Mr. Balderach was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting trips to his family’s cabin in West Texas. He traveled throughout the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe, but his favorite place was at home in Texas, watching his favorite team, the Texas Longhorns.
No matter what, Mr. Balderach lived on his own terms. He will live on in the hearts of those who survive him, as will his favorite phrase: “Hook ‘Em.”
Memorial on Aug 13th at 10:00am
Atascocita United Methodist Church
19325 Pinehurst Trail Drive
Humble Tx 77346
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.