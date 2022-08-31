Ms. Vivian “BeBe” Alvarez, went to be in the loving hands of her “Lord & Savior” on Tues., August 30, 2022, at the age of 63. In her last moments, she was surrounded by those that she loved most, including her sister, children and grandchildren. BeBe spent most her life as a caregiver but was nurturing to all who crossed her path. She was the heart of the family and enjoyed cooking for them all, especially their birthday comidas. She always looked forward to playing bingo, going to the casinos, holiday gatherings, and celebrations.
She is preceded in death, by her parents, Isaac and Otelia Palacios.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Isaac Palacios and wife Alyce, Jose Alvarez and wife Bonnie Lopez, and Rachel Alvarez; her 2 grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Kymbrali and Kaleb Palacios; sister, Rachel Lopez; along with and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, on Thurs., Sept. 1, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with a Rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Fri., Sept. 2, 2022, at 10:00am in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors.
Rite of interment will follow in San Gabriel Annex Cemetery, in Rosenberg, TX.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.