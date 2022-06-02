Victor Ortiz Ruiz of Richmond, TX passed away on May 24, 2022. He was 91 years young.
Victor was born to Andres Ortiz and Juana Ruiz on December 23, 1930, in San Marcos, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and 2 sons Andres Ortiz and Vicente Ortiz.
He is survived by wife of 71 years, Georgina Ortiz, his 7 children, son Ignacio Ortiz, daughter Esther Gonzalez, daughter Amelia Ortiz, daughter Vicky Osorio, son Victor Ortiz Jr, son Jose Sixto Ortiz, daughter Dora Alicia Lopez. Also by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and as well as many loving family members and friends.
Service is set for Friday, June 3, 2022
12 noon, at Iglesia Evangelica Metodista Libre, 1707 3rd Street
Rosenberg , TX 77471
Interment will take place Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10 am at West Gethsemane Cemetery,
Rosenberg, TX 77471
