Funeral services for Victor Barron, 57, of Richmond will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on March 14, 1966 in Bakersfield, California and he passed away on July 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel Barron Sr. and brother, Gabriel Barron.
Victor is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Barron; son, Victor Barron Jr. and wife Jessica; step-sons, Steven Pena and wife Teresa; AJ Serrano, Dustin Serrano and wife Monica; mother, Mary Morales; brother, Manuel Barron Jr. and wife Monica; 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Barron family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
