We are sad to announce the passing of Vicki Len Knesek of Richmond, Texas. She died at age 67 on March 30, 2023. Vicki passed away surrounded by her loved ones.
To honor Vicki’s memory, we are holding a celebration of her life on April 8, 2023 at 10am at Greater Power Baptist Church, 6325 FM 2218 RD, Pleak Village, TX 77469. We invite anyone who knew her to attend and remember her wonderful life. We ask attendees to dress casually.
To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Knesek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.